Ice cold in the burning heat. Chelsea has unveiled their new away kit for the 2024/25 season

Following the unveiling of the home kits for the new football season, it was time to reveal the away kits.

On Monday, July 29, Chelsea showcased their new away kit, which will be worn for away matches. The kit features a white base with blue and red stripes. It was introduced on social media with the caption: "Icy cold in the scorching heat."

Looking ice cold in the burning heat.



Shop our new away kit now.#WeBurnBlue — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2024

A different kind of fire. ​



Introducing your Chelsea 24/25 @Nikefootball away kit. Shot on location in San Jose.​#WeBurnBlue pic.twitter.com/shAQkoGXYn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 29, 2024

Chelsea's home kit is entirely in the club's traditional blue color. The slogan for the new home kit is: "We burn with a blue flame."

To recap, Chelsea finished last season in sixth place in the Premier League, but due to Manchester United's FA Cup victory, they will be competing in the Europa Conference League instead of the Europa League.

Enzo Maresca, who previously had success with Leicester, will be Chelsea’s head coach in the new season.