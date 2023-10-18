Chelsea midfielder Mikhail Mudryk surprised British journalists with his performance in the Euro 2024 match with Malta.

The Ukrainian entered the field from the first minutes and scored a goal. The Ukrainian team won with a score of 3:1.

“His appearance in this match was simply amazing. At the end of the game against Malta, he picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, burst into the central area and hit it into the net with a shot from outside the penalty area.

There is a chance that such a game will help build self-confidence. He lacked the confidence of joining Chelsea in January and being in the spotlight all the time.

The real test of changes in Mudryk's game could be the meeting with Arsenal next weekend. Of course, the Ukrainian will have to listen to ridicule from the opponent’s fans. If Mikhail manages to silence this group of fans, this could be an important moment in order to begin to act further and achieve even more,” the football.london journalists say.