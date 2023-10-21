Chelsea vs Arsenal: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Chelsea over the past year and a half has cemented itself in the minds of many as a team that does not fight for the European Cup. However, in September, the Blues won three matches in a row and seem ready to return to the fight for the top spots. Arsenal is currently in third place and can at the end of the tour even go to the leaders. But for this, in addition to their victory, they also need to lose points to Tottenham on Monday.

The match between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place on Saturday, October 21, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Below we have prepared for you the information where you can see this match.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Peacock, NBC Sports

Other countries: