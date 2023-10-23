RU RU NG NG
"He's stronger." Pochettino compared Mudryk and Zinchenko

Football news Today, 02:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
"He's stronger." Pochettino compared Mudryk and Zinchenko Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacted to Arsenal player Alexander Zinchenko's joke addressed to his ward Mikhail Mudryk.

Before the teams’ head-to-head match in the English Championship, the first declared that they would “tear off Mudryk’s balls” if he scored against them. And so it happened - Mikhail scored, and the meeting ended in a draw 2:2.

The Argentine coach jokingly answered the question about whether he was worried about his ward.

“By no means, Misha is stronger than him,” the Football London coach quotes.

Let us remind you that Mudryk has been playing for Chelsea since 2023 and his agreement with the team runs until 2031. This season, the Ukrainian footballer took part in nine matches in all tournaments and scored two goals.

In the match against Arsenal, the Ukrainian national team player managed to score an incredibly beautiful goal. He threw the ball over the collar of the Gunners goalkeeper from long range.

