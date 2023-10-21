RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal

Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal

Football news Today, 14:30
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal Photo: twitter.com/premierleague/ Author unknown

In the central match of the ninth round of the English Premier League, Chelsea and Arsenal met at Stamford Bridge. The first half saw both teams engaged in a close battle, and the only goal was scored by Cole Palmer, who confidently converted a penalty in the 15th minute. In the middle of the first half, Chelsea's newcomer had the opportunity to score a second goal, but the ball went wide of the goal after his shot.

Early in the second half, the hosts doubled their lead. Mudryk beautifully chipped the ball over the Arsenal goalkeeper. However, in the 77th minute, Arsenal managed to score in response. The goal was credited to Declan Rice, who took advantage of a Chelsea goalkeeper's error. A few minutes later, the score was leveled. Leandro Trossard scored a goal with an assist from Saka, setting the final score on the scoreboard.

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Goals: 1:0 - Palmer 15 (penalty), 2:0 - Mudryk 48, 2:1 - Rice 77, 2:2 - Trossard 85.

Following this draw, Arsenal is level on points with Manchester City, both having 21 points. Chelsea is currently in 9th place.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 03:02 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news Yesterday, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news Yesterday, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news Yesterday, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:34 Sevilla with Sergio Ramos did not lose to Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:30 Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:09 Inter defeat Torino and move to the top of Serie A Football news Today, 13:46 Rodri responded to interest from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 13:09 VIDEO. What a goal! Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first free-kick goal for Al-Nassr Football news Today, 12:57 Kylian Mbappe secured a victory for PSG over Strasbourg Football news Today, 12:40 The general director of Inter talked about his attitude toward former players of the team Football news Today, 12:14 Newcastle thrashed Crystal Palace, while Luton snatched a draw in Nottingham Football news Today, 12:06 Guardiola vs De Zerbi. Fati's goal didn't help Brighton take points in Manchester Football news Today, 12:05 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Celta vs Atlético de Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023