Chelsea missed victory in the match against Arsenal

In the central match of the ninth round of the English Premier League, Chelsea and Arsenal met at Stamford Bridge. The first half saw both teams engaged in a close battle, and the only goal was scored by Cole Palmer, who confidently converted a penalty in the 15th minute. In the middle of the first half, Chelsea's newcomer had the opportunity to score a second goal, but the ball went wide of the goal after his shot.

Early in the second half, the hosts doubled their lead. Mudryk beautifully chipped the ball over the Arsenal goalkeeper. However, in the 77th minute, Arsenal managed to score in response. The goal was credited to Declan Rice, who took advantage of a Chelsea goalkeeper's error. A few minutes later, the score was leveled. Leandro Trossard scored a goal with an assist from Saka, setting the final score on the scoreboard.

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Goals: 1:0 - Palmer 15 (penalty), 2:0 - Mudryk 48, 2:1 - Rice 77, 2:2 - Trossard 85.

Following this draw, Arsenal is level on points with Manchester City, both having 21 points. Chelsea is currently in 9th place.