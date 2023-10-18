RU RU NG NG
Zinchenko spoke about a strange appeal to Mudryk

Football news Today, 05:24
Defender of the Ukrainian national team and Arsenal Alexander Zinchenko spoke about his team’s victory in the match with Malta.

The meeting ended with a score of 3:1 and was held in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024.

The Ukrainian footballer also spoke about the conversation he had with Mikhail Mudryk, representing Chelsea. Already on September 21, the teams will meet on the field in the English Championship match.

“The most important thing is that we quickly returned to the game and showed real character, like all Ukrainians.

I told Mudrik, who scored the goal, “Try to do it again soon,” referring to our next match against our clubs. I told him, “If you do this or try to do this on Saturday, I will give you trouble.” That's what he said. The main thing for us was to take three points. I am very happy for Mudryk and for the whole team. This goal calmed the game down a bit. We remember our experience with Kazakhstan, when we conceded in the last minutes and lost points. This goal calmed the team. We must all focus on our clubs now. On Saturday, Mudryk and I have a very important match in London. Mikhail, I say it again,” Tribuna quotes Zinchenko as saying.

