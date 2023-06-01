Mourinho hinted at leaving Roma

Roma coach Jose Mourinho said after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla that he wants to continue working at the club, but only under the right conditions.

The Portuguese admitted that he would inform AS Roma management if they start talks with another team.

At the same time, the coach noted that so far no one has approached him.

"I'm tired of communicating, being the head of department and coach at the same time, so I want to give the maximum in the right conditions," he said.