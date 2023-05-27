Roma has a serious loss before the Europa League final
Photo: Roma's twitter
Roma coach Jose Mourinho admitted that he will not be able to count on striker Paulo Dibala in the Europa League final against Sevilla on May 31.
The Portuguese mentor noted that Dibala likely won't be able to play in the final match, but if he can at least be present on the bench and enter the game for 15-20 minutes, it would be a huge success.
During the current Italian championship season, the Argentine has played 24 matches, scored 11 goals and given seven assists.
It should be recalled that the Roman team won last season in the Conference League final against Feyenoord.
