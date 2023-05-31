In the final match of the UEFA Europa League, Sevilla defeated Roma in a penalty shootout and became the champion.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but in the second half, the Spanish team equalized thanks to an own goal by Gianluca Mancini.

In the penalty shootout, Sevilla's players converted all four of their attempts, while the Italians missed two.

Sevilla won the Europa League for the seventh time, setting a tournament record.

Sevilla (Spain) - Roma (Italy) 1-1 (0-1) - penalties 4-1

Goals: Dybala, 34 - 0-1, Mancini, 55 (own goal) - 1-1

Sevilla: Bono, Navas (Montiel, 95), Bade, Gudelj (Marcão Teixeira, 120), Telles (Rekik, 95), Rakitic, Fernando (Jordan, 120), Ocampos, Oliver Torres (Suso, 46), L. Hernandez (Lamela, 46), En-Nesyri.

Roma: Patricio, Karsdorp (Zalewski, 90), Smalling, Mancini, Roger, Spinazzola (Llorente, 105), Matić (Bove, 120), Cristante, Pellegrini (El Shaarawy, 105), Dybala (Wijnaldum, 68), Abraham (Belotti, 75).

