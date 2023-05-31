Karim Benzema is close to leaving Real Madrid

French forward Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is ready to move to Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Tony Juanmarti in his Twitter.

According to the source, the player is close to joining Al-Ittihad. Initially, the striker was in negotiations with Al-Hilal, but the Saudi Arabian government chose a different club for him. It is expected that the Frenchman will sign a two-year contract worth 200 million euros. Benzema's contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, so he will transfer to another club for free.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Benzema has played 42 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists.

