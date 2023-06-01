Sevilla continued its winning streak in the Europa League finals

Sevilla continued their impressive winning streak in the Europa League.

In yesterday's final the Spaniards played against Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, who had not lost a single European Cup final before.

The regulation time ended with a score of 1-1, and in the penalty shoot-out the Spaniards were stronger - 4:1.

It was Sevilla's seventh UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup win.

Interestingly, the Spaniards have not lost in any of the finals of these tournaments.