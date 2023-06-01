Mourinho threw away the medal of the Europa League finalist

In the final of the Europa League season 2022/2023, Roma lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout 1:4. The regular time ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the final whistle, Italian coach Jose Mourinho did not hide his disappointment with the final result.

After the awards ceremony, the Portuguese coach threw his finalists' medal onto the stands.

Interestingly, it was the first defeat for Mourinho in a European Cup final.