Morata received a super offer from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun is interested in purchasing striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the Saudi club is willing to offer the player a salary of €50 million. However, the forward prefers to stay in Europe, so he will likely reject such a generous offer.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Morata has played 45 matches for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.