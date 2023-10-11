Milan lost two key players at once before the battle with Juventus

In the ninth round of the Italian championship, Milan may have serious problems.

This is due to the fact that the Milan team will be forced to play against Juventus without two key players. They will both miss the key event of the tour due to disqualification.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off with a straight red card in the game against Genoa, and Milan defense leader Theo Hernandez will miss the match due to too many warnings. Both players will miss just one match.

If we talk about the losses of other teams in the ninth round, then Josep Martinez from Genoa, Josef Maleh from Empoli, Leandro Paredes from Roma and Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri will miss the matches due to disqualification.

Let us remind you that based on the results of eight played rounds of the championship, Milan remains the leader of the standings. Inter are in second place, two points behind, and Juventus are in third place. As for the current national champion Napoli, the team from Naples is in fifth place and seven points behind the leader.