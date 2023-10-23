RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli

The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli

Football news Today, 04:14
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot shared his impressions after winning the last Serie A match against Milan.

The Turin team played away and took away Victoria with a score of 1:0.

After the match, Rabiot said that he dedicated the victory to his teammate Nicolo Fagioli, who was involved in a scandal with a game in bookmakers.

"This win means a lot to us. We wanted to show that we are here and that our goal this year is to finish in the top four. Tonight we managed to achieve that, as well as in terms of our approach to the game. We need to carry out everything matches this way.

We are a team. We all know that Nicolo went through difficult moments. He trains with us every day and we dedicate this victory to him. We support him and try to win for him. Also, I hope that Danilo returns for the next match. If he’s gone, I’m ready to be captain again,” journalist Alfredo Pedulla quotes Rabiot as saying.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo
Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans
PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone
VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season Hockey news Today, 00:11 VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Football news Today, 04:14 The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli Football news Today, 03:59 Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 02:41 Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen Football news Today, 02:38 "He's stronger." Pochettino compared Mudryk and Zinchenko Football news Today, 01:11 Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023