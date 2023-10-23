The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot shared his impressions after winning the last Serie A match against Milan.

The Turin team played away and took away Victoria with a score of 1:0.

After the match, Rabiot said that he dedicated the victory to his teammate Nicolo Fagioli, who was involved in a scandal with a game in bookmakers.

"This win means a lot to us. We wanted to show that we are here and that our goal this year is to finish in the top four. Tonight we managed to achieve that, as well as in terms of our approach to the game. We need to carry out everything matches this way.

We are a team. We all know that Nicolo went through difficult moments. He trains with us every day and we dedicate this victory to him. We support him and try to win for him. Also, I hope that Danilo returns for the next match. If he’s gone, I’m ready to be captain again,” journalist Alfredo Pedulla quotes Rabiot as saying.