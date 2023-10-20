Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets

The 22-year-old footballer from Juventus and the Italian national team, Nicolò Fagioli, revealed during questioning at the prosecutor's office that he had been involved in illegal sports betting. The midfielder admitted that his teammate from the national team, Sandro Tonali, introduced him to betting.

"In the morning, we would train, and after lunch, I would gamble to kill boredom and add some excitement. I noticed Tonali placing bets, so I asked him what he was doing. He told me I could also bet since it wouldn't leave any traces. He persuaded me to open a gambling account."

Fagioli has been suspended for 7 months due to his involvement in betting and is required to undergo mandatory treatment for gambling addiction. Tonali previously admitted to placing bets on matches involving his team while playing for AC Milan, and he now faces a potential three-year suspension.

It was previously reported that there would be changes to Fagioli's salary at Juventus.