RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets

Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets

Football news Today, 00:18
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets PHOTO: Daniele Badolato

The 22-year-old footballer from Juventus and the Italian national team, Nicolò Fagioli, revealed during questioning at the prosecutor's office that he had been involved in illegal sports betting. The midfielder admitted that his teammate from the national team, Sandro Tonali, introduced him to betting.

"In the morning, we would train, and after lunch, I would gamble to kill boredom and add some excitement. I noticed Tonali placing bets, so I asked him what he was doing. He told me I could also bet since it wouldn't leave any traces. He persuaded me to open a gambling account."

Fagioli has been suspended for 7 months due to his involvement in betting and is required to undergo mandatory treatment for gambling addiction. Tonali previously admitted to placing bets on matches involving his team while playing for AC Milan, and he now faces a potential three-year suspension.

It was previously reported that there would be changes to Fagioli's salary at Juventus.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus
Popular news
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club Football news Yesterday, 15:48 Napoli's striker is disinclined to renew his contract with the club
Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Chelsea has extended the contract of their full-back
It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus Football news Yesterday, 14:23 It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap Football news Yesterday, 23:30 It became known whether Messi will play in the last match of the season Tennis news Yesterday, 22:41 Nadal has revealed when he plans to make comeback to the tennis. Rafa underwent surgery on his leg Football news Yesterday, 18:27 Greatness prevails over money. It is well-known why Bellingham chose Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 18:05 Three Manchester United footballers have successfully recuperated from their injuries Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Mourinho's arrival in Saudi Arabia came prematurely. Real has contemplated the return of Special One
Sport Predictions
Football Today Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023