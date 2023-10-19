RU RU NG NG
It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus

It is known what will become of Fagioli's remuneration at Juventus

Today, 14:23
Juventus has made a determination regarding Nicolo Fagioli's compensation during his suspension, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Midfielder Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus is commencing a seven-month suspension due to his involvement in a betting scandal. Currently, he is not permitted to train with the first team or participate in any friendly matches for Juventus. Fagioli will only be eligible to return to the pitch in the 37th Serie A match of this season.

However, the Turin-based club has resolved to stand by their player and will not curtail his remuneration, despite having the full authority to do so. On the contrary, Juventus has conveyed its unwavering support for Fagioli during his rehabilitation from his gaming addiction. For the record, Fagioli's annual salary amounts to 1 million euros.

Newcastle United issued a statement in which they pledge to continue supporting their midfielder, Sandro Tonali, and his family.

A player of Newcastle United recommended Sandro Tonali to employ an illicit betting application. Engaging in betting activities on matches is not confined to Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli; similar conduct is also undertaken by Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo. The police have interrogated the players, and the footballers of Aston Villa and Newcastle left Italy's training camp after discussions with the police.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli will face a seven-month suspension. The player's penalty was significantly reduced since he acknowledged his wrongdoing and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

