Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward

Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward

Football news Today, 13:10
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward

Newcastle United has released a statement indicating that they will continue to support their midfielder Sandro Tonali and his family.

The club also acknowledges that the player is the subject of an investigation by the Italian authorities and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) related to illegal betting activities. Sandro is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so. Due to the ongoing situation, Newcastle will not make further comments on this matter.

The situation involves allegations that Sandro Tonali recommended the use of an illegal betting app. This issue isn't limited to Tonali; other footballers, including Nicolo Zaniolo, are also said to be involved in similar activities. Frustrated with the investigations, Aston Villa and Newcastle players left Italy's training camp after being questioned by the police.

As previously reported, Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli is set to be suspended for seven months. His punishment was significantly reduced because he admitted his wrongdoing and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

