Juventus defeated Milan thanks to Locatelli's goal
Football news Today, 16:47
Photo: twitter.com/juventusfc/ Author unknown
In the 9th round of the Italian Serie A, a central match took place. Milan hosted Juventus at San Siro.
In the first half, the teams were evenly matched with a slight advantage for the hosts. Towards the end of the first half, Milan was reduced to ten men as Malick Thiaw received a red card.
In the second half, Juventus looked stronger, taking advantage of the situation. The only goal of the match, assisted by Timothy Weah, was scored by Manuel Locatelli, who had previously spent eight years at Milan. The hosts, due to the circumstances, were unable to stage a comeback.
Milan 0-1 Juventus
Goal: 0-1 - Locatelli 63.
Red card: Thiau 40.
With this result, Milan remains in second place, while Juventus moves up to third.
Juventus defeated Milan thanks to Locatelli's goal
