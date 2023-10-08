VIDEO. Giroud was Milan's goalkeeper in the match against Genoa and even made a save

In yesterday's match of the eighth round, Genoa and Milan locked horns.

Milan traveled to Genoa with the aim of solidifying their position atop the league table, surpassing Inter, who stumbled to a draw against Bologna yesterday (2-2).

For the most part of the match, there was little of note transpiring. Milan maintained control on the field, launched more attacks, and created several perilous moments. Genoa responded with their own offensives, yet neither team managed to find the back of the net. However, on the 87th minute, Pulisic received a pass from Musa within Genoa's penalty area. He adeptly controlled the ball, swiveled, and struck it into the corner of the net. Martinez, the Grifoni's goalkeeper, was unable to thwart this attempt.

It seemed that the game had reached its conclusion. Seven additional minutes were added to the second half, and the hosts pressed forward in an attempt to level the score. However, this was when the drama truly began.

In the 90+6th minute, Ekwuban received an excellent pass and surged forward. Maignan, Milan's goalkeeper, came out of his goal and cleared the ball with a header. However, he unintentionally struck the attacker with his knee in the head, and the Genoa player tumbled to the ground. The match continued for a while, but then the referee halted the encounter and began consulting VAR. In the 90+7th minute, the match official, Marco Piccinini, went to review the replay himself and, after a minute, pointed to the spot, virtually from the edge of the penalty area. He then directed his attention to Milan's goalkeeper, brandishing a straight red card for dangerous play.

At that juncture, Stefano Pioli had already used all available substitutions, and one of the outfield players had to step up to guard the goal. Olivier Giroud, one of the team's most experienced players, assumed that role. He donned the gloves and jersey, preparing to form a defensive wall.

Genoa's players prepared to take the free-kick, fully aware that all they needed to do was find the target, and it was nearly a guaranteed goal. Gudmundsson stepped up to execute the set piece. His strike met Tomori's head, and the ball rattled the crossbar before going out for a corner.

The Grifoni rushed forward en masse to take the corner kick. However, when the visitors managed to clear their lines and attempted a counterattack, Genoa's goalkeeper, Martinez, committed a foul. The referee promptly showed him a second yellow card of the match (the first was for time-wasting). The home team's coach, Alberto Gilardino, promptly replaced defender De Winter with the backup goalkeeper, and the match continued.

Milan's players launched another attack in the final moments. Nevertheless, they lost possession, and Ekwuban received the ball, flicking it with his heel to Puskas. The latter found himself one-on-one with 'goalkeeper' Giroud. The Frenchman leaped at the striker's feet, deflecting the ball and then securing it.

The match continued for a bit longer, with Genoa mounting one last offensive on the 90+15th minute. Dragusin delivered a cross from the left flank, and Torseby attempted a header, but the ball flew wide, and Giroud collected it in his hands. Only after this sequence did the referee's whistle signal the conclusion of this captivating match.

Milan now stands alone at the top of the Serie A standings, while Genoa finds itself perilously close to the relegation zone.