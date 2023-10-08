Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed the reason for his transfer from Juventus to Bayern in the summer of 2022.

"I didn't have to think much about leaving Juventus and joining Bayern. It was an easy decision because Bayern has a better chance of winning the Champions League," - the footballer said.

It's worth noting that Bayern Munich paid €67 million for de Ligt. In the current season, Matthijs has played in 6 matches and scored 1 goal. Currently, the 24-year-old Dutchman is injured.

Earlier, we reported that de Ligt was dissatisfied with his playing time.

By the way, today Bayern Munich played confidently on their home turf and won against Freiburg in the eighth round of the German Bundesliga.