De Ligt is increasingly unhappy with his playing time

De Ligt is increasingly unhappy with his playing time

Today, 15:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mdeligt_/

The defender of Bayern Munich is increasingly dissatisfied with his playing time in the team, reports Bild.

Mathias De Ligt spent the Champions League match against Manchester United on the bench. The player left the Allianz Arena without even giving a single comment.

Thomas Tuchel replaced De Ligt after the 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup. Then the Dutchman healed a small injury, and after that, he never appeared in the main team. In the next four matches in the Bundesliga, he appeared only as a substitute, and against Manchester United he spent the entire game in the reserve. He has 82 minutes on the field in five matches.

We will remind that a few days ago, after the match with Bayer, De Ligt already spoke on this topic. Then Thomas Tuchel did not comment on this situation.

We will remind that Mathias De Ligt transferred from Juventus to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the amount of the transfer was approximately 67 million euros. During this period, he played 48 matches as part of Munich.

