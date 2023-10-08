RU RU NG NG
Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf

Football news Today, 13:31
Oliver White
Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Photo: twitter.com/FCBayern/ Author unknown

In the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich played against Freiburg. Thomas Tuchel's team could not afford to make mistakes on their home ground. Munich had to win to stay close to Bayer Leverkusen in the table.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute with a great long-range shot from Kingsley Coman. In the 25th minute, Harry Kane provided a pass to Leroy Sané, who had an easy task of scoring into the empty net to make it 2-0. Towards the end of the first half, another goal from Sané was disallowed due to offside. Five minutes before the final whistle, Kingsley Coman completed his double and set the final score on the scoreboard.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Freiburg

Goals: 1-0 - Coman 12, 2-0 - Sané 25, 3-0 - Coman 85.

Thanks to this victory, Bayern Munich remains in third place in the Bundesliga table, while Freiburg has 10 points, placing them in 8th position.

