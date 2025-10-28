Masindi Nemtajela called up to the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Zambia

Pirates midfielder has been in fine form for the Sea Robbers since arriving at the club in off season

Masindi Nemtajela has been called up to the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Zambia.

Masindi Nemtajela’s impressive displays for Orlando Pirates has Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos noticing.

Nemtajela, 23, has been called up the national side albeit in the preliminary squad for next month’s friendly against Zambia.

The former Marumo Gallants midfielder has been one of the brightest signings for Pirates with impressive showings in the central midfield for Abdeslam Ouaddou side.

Last Saturday against ST Eloi Lupopo, Nemtajela was not afraid of getting into the thick of things despite his small frame.

He scored the first goal in the 3-0 goals Pirates scored on the day as he hit it from outside the box.

The nippy and hard-running player would hope to make the final squad as Bafana coach plans to start selecting his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Darren Johnson, Renaldo Leaner, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Keegan Allan, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Fezile Gcaba, Vuyo Letlapa, Khulumani Ndamane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Malibongwe Khoza, Thabang Matuludi, Thabo Moloisane, Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini, Ime Okon

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Masindi Nemtajela, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Siphesihle Mkhize, Bathusi Aubaas, Luke le Roux

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Ashley Cupido, Mohau Nkota, Keletso Makgalwa, Mihlali Mayambela, Devin Titus, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Sipho Mbule, Mduduzi Shabalala, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Puso Dithejane.