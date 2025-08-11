Manchester City enters the race for Xavi Simons

Everything could change at any moment.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri on social network X, following recent rumors about a potential departure for Savinho, the Citizens have begun to seriously consider the transfer of RB Leipzig's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

The intrigue surrounding this transfer is heightened by the fact that another Premier League giant—London's Chelsea—is currently just a step away from signing Simons. However, everything could turn on its head at the last minute if the player opts for Guardiola's side.

The interest from City is reportedly being overseen personally by Epic Sports agency owner Ali Barat, underlining Manchester City's determination to get the deal done.

Last season, Simons featured in 33 matches for Leipzig, netting 11 goals and delivering 8 assists. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €70 million, with his current contract running until 2027.

