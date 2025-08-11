RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Transfer news Manchester City enters the race for Xavi Simons

Manchester City enters the race for Xavi Simons

Chelsea now faces a serious rival.
Transfer news Today, 09:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Javi Simons in the Leipzig line-up Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Everything could change at any moment.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri on social network X, following recent rumors about a potential departure for Savinho, the Citizens have begun to seriously consider the transfer of RB Leipzig's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

The intrigue surrounding this transfer is heightened by the fact that another Premier League giant—London's Chelsea—is currently just a step away from signing Simons. However, everything could turn on its head at the last minute if the player opts for Guardiola's side.

The interest from City is reportedly being overseen personally by Epic Sports agency owner Ali Barat, underlining Manchester City's determination to get the deal done.

Last season, Simons featured in 33 matches for Leipzig, netting 11 goals and delivering 8 assists. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €70 million, with his current contract running until 2027.

Reminder: Here we go. Jack Grealish to continue his career at Everton

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Schedule RB Leipzig News RB Leipzig Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores