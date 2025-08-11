Here we go. Jack Grealish to continue his career at Everton

Jack Grealish endured a challenging previous season and has now decided to revive his career by moving to a new club.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark here we go regarding the English winger’s transfer to Everton. An agreement with Manchester City has been reached—a one-year loan. Grealish has agreed to continue his career at Everton and will soon undergo a medical examination.

For the record, last season Grealish made 32 appearances (1,500 minutes) for the Citizens, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. His contract with City runs until June 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €28 million.

Reminder: Everton has officially announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from the Toffees. The club will pay Chelsea €25 million plus €4 million in bonuses. The contract is set for five years.