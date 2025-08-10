RU RU ES ES FR FR
Stoke City vs Walsall. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 12, 2025

On August 12, 2025, the first round of the English League Cup will see Stoke City host Walsall at the Stoke stadium. Read on for the match prediction and a breakdown of the teams.

Match preview

Stoke City have kicked off the new Championship season with ambitions to fight for promotion to the Premier League. Steven Schumacher's men are working to strike the right balance between attack and defense, focusing on possession-based football and high pressing. Among the Potters' ranks, experienced players like captain Lewis Baker stand out, along with new summer signings expected to bolster the squad in their quest for top honors. Playing at home and boasting a stronger lineup, Stoke City have a solid chance of advancing to the next round.

Walsall, competing in League Two, come into the match as underdogs but are motivated to spring a surprise. Under Jon Sadler, the Saddlers have been actively rebuilding, emphasizing youth and fast-paced counterattacking football. Victories over higher-division opponents in cup competitions are rare for Walsall, but these are the fixtures where they can make a name for themselves on the national stage.

Probable line-ups

Stoke City: Johansson, Chamadeu, Laval, Wilmot, Cresswell, Pearson, Baker, Pe, Menhof, Sorba, Mubama

Walsall: Roberts, Barrett, Flint, Weir, Brown, Hancock, Jellis, Warrington, Lekin, Pressley, Stuttl

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last official meeting between the clubs was in 2013: in the League Cup round of 64, Stoke City won 3-1
  • Stoke City have won three of their last four matches
  • Walsall have not drawn in their last 12 matches

Prediction

Despite the difference in quality, cup ties in England bring a different level of motivation, with teams capable of delivering the performance of a lifetime to go through. This clash promises plenty of action and I expect a high-scoring affair. My prediction: total over 2.5 goals at 1.83.

