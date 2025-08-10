Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 12, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Plymouth and QPR. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the most promising bet on team scoring for this showdown.

Plymouth

Last season, Plymouth fought desperately to retain their Championship status, but their efforts fell short—they finished 23rd, just four points shy of safety. The main issue was their defense: Plymouth conceded more than anyone else in the league—88 goals, while scoring 51. The highlight of their campaign was a sensational FA Cup run, where they stunned Premier League champions Liverpool 1-0 in the Round of 32, only to bow out 1-3 to Manchester City in the Round of 16.

In the EFL Cup, Plymouth edged past Cheltenham 3-0 in the first round, but were knocked out 0-2 by Watford in the next stage.

Now competing in League One, the club is eager to bounce back to the Championship as soon as possible. However, the start to the new season has been rough—losing at home to Barnsley 1-3, then falling 0-2 away to Bolton, making it three defeats in a row.

Head-to-head clashes with Queens Park Rangers are always fiercely contested: in their last six home meetings, Plymouth managed just one win, with two losses and three draws (all 1-1). Five of those games ended with under 2.5 goals, highlighting the cagey and cautious nature of their encounters.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers had a middling campaign in the Championship last season, finishing 15th. They were just seven points clear of the drop zone, underlining their inconsistency. In the FA Cup, QPR crashed out in the Round of 32 after a heavy 2-6 defeat to Leicester. They started their EFL Cup journey brightly—beating Cambridge United 2-1 and then Luton by the same scoreline. However, in the Round of 16, Crystal Palace proved too strong, knocking QPR out 2-1.

Preseason preparation was far from smooth. In six friendlies, the team managed only two wins, suffered two losses, and drew twice. In their Championship opener, QPR hosted Preston and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-head, matches with Plymouth are always tight, but QPR have the edge. In the last 11 meetings, they’ve lost just once—to Plymouth in the EFL Cup first round in 2020. The rest saw three QPR wins and seven draws. Remarkably, 10 of those 11 matches finished with under 2.5 goals, with only the Plymouth win being high-scoring.

Probable lineups

Plymouth: Ashby-Hammond, Sorinola, Such, Palsson, Holloway, Boateng, Ibrahim, Amaechi, Watts, Mamba, Pepple.

Ashby-Hammond, Sorinola, Such, Palsson, Holloway, Boateng, Ibrahim, Amaechi, Watts, Mamba, Pepple. QPR: Walsh, Morgan, Morrison, Mbengue, Eskerdinha, Gauthorp Madsen, Field, Poku, Chair, Karamoko, Celar.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Plymouth have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

Plymouth have lost their last 5 home games.

QPR have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.

QPR have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.

QPR are unbeaten in 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads.

8 of the last 9 head-to-heads ended with under 2.5 goals.

Plymouth vs QPR match prediction

We’re in for a tough, tense battle where both teams will look to minimize risks. Plymouth are not in great shape—they’ve lost three straight and are struggling at home. QPR haven’t impressed in preseason either, producing unconvincing results. Historically, their head-to-heads have been tight, low-scoring affairs—most matches finishing under 2.5 goals. Given the cup context, where teams usually play cautiously, expect a low-scoring contest with few chances. My pick for this match: under 3 total goals at odds of 1.53.