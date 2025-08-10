RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Ferencváros vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 August 2025

Ferencváros vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 August 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/fradi.hu/Author unknownn
Ferencvaros
12 aug 2025, 14:15
- : -
International, Budapest, Groupama Arena
Ludogorets Razgrad
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ferencvaros
Odds: 1.57
On August 12, 2025, the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round will see Ferencváros take on Ludogorets. The kick-off is set for 20:15 Central European Time. Let’s analyze the best bet for the winner in this clash.

Ferencváros

Ferencváros have enjoyed yet another dominant campaign in the Hungarian league, clinching their seventh consecutive domestic title and once again earning the right to represent Hungary in the Champions League. They kicked off their European journey in the second qualifying round against Armenian side Noah. After a 2-1 away victory in the first leg, the Hungarians played with freedom at home but showed lapses in defense, leading to a 4-3 result. Ferencváros advanced with a 6-4 aggregate score.

In the first leg of the third round, away in Bulgaria against Ludogorets, Ferencváros played with greater discipline and controlled the game for long spells. The Hungarians even found the net, but the goal was disallowed, and the match ended in a goalless draw. Now, the fate of a place in the next round will be decided in Budapest.

After the clash in Bulgaria, Ferencváros managed to play a league match, confidently defeating Nyíregyháza 4-1 away. That result put them top of the table with seven points from three matches. Moreover, this win extended the club’s impressive unbeaten run to 27 games in all competitions, including preseason friendlies. Ferencváros last lost in regulation back in February, falling 0-3 to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

Historically, Ferencváros have played Ludogorets twice at home in official matches. In the Champions League qualifiers, they claimed a 2-1 win, but later lost 0-3 in the Europa League group stage. Both encounters took place in 2019.

Ludogorets

Ludogorets have once again asserted their dominance in Bulgaria, winning a 14th consecutive league title and earning another shot at the Champions League. Their qualification campaign began against Dinamo Minsk. After a narrow 1-0 home win, the Bulgarians suffered a surprise 1-2 away defeat, forcing extra time where they just managed to secure progression.

In the second qualifying round, Ludogorets faced Croatian outfit Rijeka. The away leg ended goalless, while the home match finished 1-1. With Rijeka reduced to nine men, Ludogorets finally broke through in extra time to advance.

Across these ties, Ludogorets have looked far from convincing. Including the first leg against Ferencváros, they’ve recorded one win, three draws, and one loss in Champions League qualifying. It’s also worth noting that their previous opponents were not as strong as the Hungarian champions.

In the Bulgarian league, Ludogorets have started strongly, winning all four of their matches with an impressive goal difference of 11-1. With 12 points, they top the table.

Their form is solid: since their loss to Dinamo Minsk, Ludogorets are unbeaten in seven matches, with four wins and three draws.

In head-to-head history, Ferencváros and Ludogorets have met seven times, both in official and friendly matches. The Hungarians have the edge with four wins, two draws, and just one victory for Ludogorets. Notably, in the last four meetings, Ludogorets have failed to beat Ferencváros.

Probable lineups

  • Ferencváros: Dibusz, Raemaekers, Szalai, Gartenmann, Makreckis, Otwos, Tóth, O’Dauda, Kanihowski, Varga, Joseph.
  • Ludogorets: Bonmann, Son, Kurtulus, Almeida, Nedyalkov, Kaloch, Stanic, Pedro Naressi, Eric Marcus, Tekpetey, Caio Vidal.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Ferencváros have won 10 of their last 12 matches.
  • Ferencváros have won their last 5 home games.
  • 3 of Ferencváros’ last 4 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Ferencváros scored first in 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Ludogorets are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Ferencváros are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 head-to-head games.

Ferencváros vs Ludogorets match prediction

This clash between Ferencváros and Ludogorets promises to be a riveting and tightly contested affair. Ferencváros have made a strong start to their domestic campaign, are progressing well in European qualifiers, and boast an impressive unbeaten streak, especially at home. Ludogorets are consistent in their domestic league, but have struggled in Champions League qualification, making the hosts the clear favorites. My pick for this match is a Ferencváros win at odds of 1.57.

Prediction on game Win Ferencvaros
Odds: 1.57
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
