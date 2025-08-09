RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pafos FC vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
12 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Geroskipou, Geroskipou Stadium
Dynamo Kyiv
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv Schedule Dynamo Kyiv News Dynamo Kyiv Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On August 12, 2025, Alphamega Stadium will host the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round between Cyprus' Pafos and Dynamo Kyiv.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • This is only the second ever meeting between Pafos and Dynamo Kyiv.
  • Pafos is making their Champions League debut after winning their first-ever domestic title.
  • Last season, Pafos won 24 out of 36 matches in the Cypriot league and conceded the fewest goals in the competition.
  • Dynamo thrashed Ħamrun Spartans 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round.
  • Pafos remain unbeaten at home in European competitions (2 wins, 1 draw).
  • Pafos's squad is packed with internationals—14 out of 23 registered players represent other countries.

Match preview:

Pafos, newly crowned champions of Cyprus for the first time in their history, are making their Champions League debut and have already exceeded expectations with a sensational 1-0 away win in the first leg, courtesy of a precise strike from Anderson Silva. The team is in fine form—four wins, two draws, and just one defeat in their last seven matches—boasting a disciplined defense that concedes only 0.3 goals per game on average and relying on swift counterattacks. Dynamo Kyiv, reigning Ukrainian champions, enter this round in excellent shape, having demolished Ħamrun Spartans 6-0 on aggregate and kicked off the Premier League with a victory over Veres. Under the guidance of Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, Dynamo are showing a well-balanced style focused on aggressive attacking play and solid defense. Despite their experience and status as favorites, Dynamo find themselves needing to overturn a narrow deficit, which promises a high-stakes, tactically charged battle with a Champions League playoff spot on the line.

Probable lineups:

  • Pafos: Mikhail, Goldar, Šunjić, Luckassen, Pileas, Pepe, Tanković, Dragomir, Correa, Orshim, Jaja.
  • Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Karavaev, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak, Buyalskyi, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko, Vanat, Pikhalyonok.

Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction:

In the first leg, Pafos pulled off a shock victory over Dynamo with a 1-0 scoreline, putting the Ukrainian champions in a tough spot ahead of the return fixture. Now, Dynamo will have to push forward and score to keep their Champions League playoff hopes alive. Pafos' compact and organized defense has already shown it can withstand pressure from more illustrious opponents, but Dynamo's coaching staff will surely have tactical surprises in store to break down the Cypriot wall. With so much at stake, expect a match packed with chances and goals. My prediction: over 2.5 total goals (odds 2.13).

Comments
