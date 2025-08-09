Prediction on game Ajax Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Ajax and Telstar will play the opening match of the new Eredivisie season on Sunday, August 10, at 14:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Ajax vs Telstar: match preview

Last season, Ajax came agonizingly close to clinching the championship title, ultimately finishing just one point behind the winners. Over the summer, the club made a managerial change, bringing in Heitinga as head coach. During their pre-season campaign, Ajax played seven friendlies: they won the first five, but stumbled in the last two—suffering a 0-3 defeat to Como and drawing 2-2 with Monaco. Recently, the squad was strengthened by a defender from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but they lost one of their most promising young defenders—19-year-old Gato, who moved to Chelsea. Despite this setback, Ajax remain clear favorites not only for this match but for the entire season.

Telstar, meanwhile, played in the Eerste Divisie last season and secured seventh place. The team’s path to the top flight was nothing short of remarkable, defeating Den Haag, Den Bosch, and Willem II in the play-offs. Their preparation for the new campaign was thorough: nine friendlies, just one defeat, six wins, and two draws. However, Telstar’s main objective this season will be to avoid relegation from the Eredivisie—a task that promises to be challenging.

Match facts and head-to-head

Ajax have failed to win in their last two matches: one draw and one defeat.

Telstar have lost just once in their last five outings.

Ajax have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Ajax and Telstar have met three times in history, with the Amsterdam side winning all three: 2-0, 5-1, 4-3.

Probable lineups

Ajax: Jaros; Gaaé, Bouman, Baas, Wijndal; Taylor, Mokio; Berghuis, Klaassen, Edvardsen, Weghorst

Telstar: Reiziger; Lekhaar, Bakker, Benzzine, Schonewald, Nwankwo; Noslin, Rossen, Koubini, Brouwer; Hagedorn

Prediction

Ajax are clear favorites for this encounter, and I believe they will secure a comfortable victory. My bet: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.