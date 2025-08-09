RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Eredivisie Netherlands Predictions Ajax vs Telstar: will Ajax kick off the new season with a convincing win?

Ajax vs Telstar: will Ajax kick off the new season with a convincing win?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ajax vs Telstar prediction Photo: https://x.com/AFCAjax
Ajax
Ajax Ajax Schedule Ajax News Ajax Transfers
Eredivisie Netherlands Eredivisie Netherlands Table Eredivisie Netherlands Fixtures Eredivisie Netherlands Predictions
10 aug 2025, 08:30
- : -
Netherlands, Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
Telstar
Telstar Telstar Schedule Telstar Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Ajax Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

Ajax and Telstar will play the opening match of the new Eredivisie season on Sunday, August 10, at 14:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Ajax vs Telstar: match preview

Last season, Ajax came agonizingly close to clinching the championship title, ultimately finishing just one point behind the winners. Over the summer, the club made a managerial change, bringing in Heitinga as head coach. During their pre-season campaign, Ajax played seven friendlies: they won the first five, but stumbled in the last two—suffering a 0-3 defeat to Como and drawing 2-2 with Monaco. Recently, the squad was strengthened by a defender from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but they lost one of their most promising young defenders—19-year-old Gato, who moved to Chelsea. Despite this setback, Ajax remain clear favorites not only for this match but for the entire season.

Telstar, meanwhile, played in the Eerste Divisie last season and secured seventh place. The team’s path to the top flight was nothing short of remarkable, defeating Den Haag, Den Bosch, and Willem II in the play-offs. Their preparation for the new campaign was thorough: nine friendlies, just one defeat, six wins, and two draws. However, Telstar’s main objective this season will be to avoid relegation from the Eredivisie—a task that promises to be challenging.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ajax have failed to win in their last two matches: one draw and one defeat.
  • Telstar have lost just once in their last five outings.
  • Ajax have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.
  • Ajax and Telstar have met three times in history, with the Amsterdam side winning all three: 2-0, 5-1, 4-3.

Probable lineups

  • Ajax: Jaros; Gaaé, Bouman, Baas, Wijndal; Taylor, Mokio; Berghuis, Klaassen, Edvardsen, Weghorst
  • Telstar: Reiziger; Lekhaar, Bakker, Benzzine, Schonewald, Nwankwo; Noslin, Rossen, Koubini, Brouwer; Hagedorn

Prediction

Ajax are clear favorites for this encounter, and I believe they will secure a comfortable victory. My bet: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Ajax Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship Today, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Recommended Melbet
Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction Club Friendlies Today, 07:45 Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Fiorentina Bet now Melbet
Union Berlin vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:30 Union vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.69 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:30 Mainz vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.66 Strasbourg Recommended 1xBet
FC Koln vs Atalanta prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:30 Köln vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.71 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction Club Friendlies Today, 09:30 Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.48 Osasuna Bet now Melbet
Burnley vs Lazio prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Burnley vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.84 Lazio Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Everton vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025 Everton Odds: 1.55 Roma Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Leeds vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.7 AC Milan Bet now Mostbet
Middlesbrough vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship Today, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Who will kick off the Championship season with a win? Middlesbrough Odds: 1.8 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 10:00 Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.75 Cercle Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Derby prediction EFL Championship Today, 10:00 Stoke City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.6 Derby Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores