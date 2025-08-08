RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 10 August 2025

10 aug 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday Schedule Sheffield Wednesday News Sheffield Wednesday Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The English Championship football season kicks off with a dazzling fixture as the local "Foxes" host a crisis-hit but proud Sheffield Wednesday at King Power Stadium in Leicester. I’m backing goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

After the humiliating drop from the Premier League, Leicester begin their new Championship journey with a clear goal — returning to the top flight. Under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes, the team had a powerful pre-season, winning five of six friendlies and showing real signs of revival after last season’s chaos. Despite limited transfers due to financial constraints, the core of the squad has been kept together, and the fans’ belief is gradually returning to the stands.

The club has lost key figures — Jamie Vardy, Conor Coady, and Mads Hermansen have all left Leicester — but the remaining players are clearly above the standard of most second-tier clubs. The energy of Mavididi and the creativity of El Hannous are set to be decisive factors in attack, while strengthening the defense is the main priority after a series of goalless home failures in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday enter the season amid a managerial meltdown and total uncertainty. The club has just 15 available players, the entire structure is in shambles, and new manager Henrik Pedersen is working in the midst of a personnel crisis. Despite the chaos, the team managed to win their behind-closed-doors friendlies, and the fans, against all odds, are set to fill the away section in Leicester.

Veteran Barry Bannan remains the heartbeat of the squad, showing rare loyalty by extending his contract during the club’s darkest hour. The lack of cohesion, depth, and stability makes every point a real achievement. But the team’s mental resilience under pressure could be the factor that helps them avoid total collapse.

Probable line-ups

  • Leicester: Stolarczyk, Choudhury, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, Skipp, Soumaré, El Hannous, Mavididi, Fatawu, Ayew
  • Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Valery, Palmer, Otegbayo, Johnson, Chalobah, Inglesson, Bannan, Lowe, Ugbo, Kadamarteri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leicester ended their Premier League season with two consecutive home wins
  • Sheffield Wednesday went unbeaten in pre-season, though all matches were behind closed doors
  • The last official meeting between these teams in Leicester ended with a 2-1 home victory

Prediction

Comparing the readiness of these two sides is almost symbolic. Leicester have everything under control: a strong squad, a proper pre-season, home support. Sheffield Wednesday have only their fighting spirit and loyal fans to rely on. In these circumstances, a confident home win is expected, with little room for surprises. Our bet: "Total Over 3.0" at odds of 1.77.

