In London, at the legendary Wembley, Crystal Palace — the FA Cup holders — will face off against Premier League champions Liverpool this Sunday in the FA Community Shield, marking the official kickoff of the new season. For the Eagles, this is a historic milestone: their debut appearance in the Community Shield. For the Reds, it's a golden chance to add to their trophy cabinet and launch the year with a statement win. Here’s my take on the outcome of this thrilling encounter.

Match preview

Oliver Glasner’s side rewrote club history in May, overcoming Manchester City in the FA Cup final and putting an end to a century-long wait for major silverware. Their record at Wembley is impressive: four wins in six neutral-site matches. While Palace only finished 12th in last season’s Premier League, the team’s ambitions have clearly grown for the year ahead.

The Eagles head into this clash with a strong lineup: key players have returned from injury, and new signings Borna Sosa and Walter Benítez remain on the bench for now. The only real intrigue is who will partner Adam Wharton in midfield. The club had a productive preseason, notching a convincing 3-1 win over Augsburg and proving they’re ready to take on anyone in a cup setting.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool stormed to the league title last season, leaving their rivals trailing far behind. True, the Reds suffered a League Cup final defeat at Wembley in March, but history suggests they rarely lose twice in a year in the capital. Over the past two decades, Liverpool have lifted the Community Shield just once, and now have every reason to end that drought.

In preseason, the Merseysiders were prolific in attack but failed to keep a single clean sheet — a worrying sign ahead of the campaign. The defense has question marks: Virgil van Dijk isn’t at peak fitness, and Georgiy Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal due to concerns over Alisson’s health. Still, with the attacking firepower of Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool can tip the balance at any moment.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace : Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze

: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 16 meetings with Crystal Palace.

In seven of the last nine Community Shield matches, the FA Cup winner has claimed victory.

This is Palace’s debut in the Community Shield.

Prediction

Crystal Palace have already made a splash at Wembley twice this year and shouldn’t be underestimated. But Liverpool arrive with a full-strength squad, significant new signings, and the hunger to kick off the season with silverware. With the Reds’ attacking potential and both defenses still finding their rhythm, expect an open contest where the league champions edge it. Our pick: Liverpool to win at 1.65.