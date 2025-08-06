Played only one season. Dewsbury-Hall officially transfers from Chelsea to Everton

Everton is gearing up for the new season and has decided to strengthen its midfield by acquiring a player from Chelsea.

Details: Everton has officially announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Toffees’ ranks. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club will pay Chelsea €25 million plus an additional €4 million in bonuses. The contract is set for five years.

Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea in 2024 on a five-year contract. However, last season he spent just 1,816 minutes on the pitch, with most of his playing time coming in UEFA Conference League matches.

Reminder: Chelsea continues to reinforce its squad ahead of the upcoming season and recently officially unveiled Brazilian talent Estevao.