Official: Chelsea unveil young Brazilian talent

Chelsea continues to strengthen ahead of the upcoming season and has now officially unveiled a Brazilian prodigy.

Details: Chelsea has officially announced the signing of Estevao. Although the London club had previously reached an agreement for the transfer, it was on June 22, 2024, that the Blues confirmed they had finalized terms for the player's move. The deal is valued at €34 million, with an additional €27 million in potential bonuses.

Quote: "I’ve been waiting almost a year and a half for this moment to finally arrive. Throughout this time, I’ve worked tirelessly to join my new club in top shape. I’m thrilled. This is a new chapter in my career, a new stage. I can’t wait to get started," Estevao declared.

Welcome to the World Champions, Estevao! ✨🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XzS6yjKEo3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2025

