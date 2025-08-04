Chelsea and Cucurella close to contract extension

Cucurella delivered a standout season for Chelsea, and now both sides are eager to extend their collaboration—they are already close to reaching an agreement.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Marc Cucurella and Chelsea are in the final stages of negotiations for a contract extension. The player is ready to sign a new long-term deal and has established himself as a key figure in Enzo Maresca’s system.

Moreover, Chelsea have received several offers for the Spanish full-back, but all of them were rejected.

Previously, we reported that the Blues are ready to terminate Ben Chilwell’s contract early, despite his current deal running for another two years.

