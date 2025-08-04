RU RU ES ES FR FR
Xavi Simons grows tired of waiting for Chelsea move and puts pressure on Leipzig

Xavi Simons grows tired of waiting for Chelsea move and puts pressure on Leipzig

The player is eager to change clubs.
Football news Today, 02:10
Miguel Solomons
Xavi Simons grows tired of waiting for Chelsea move and puts pressure on Leipzig Getty Images

Chelsea are on the hunt for reinforcements and are in active negotiations with Leipzig over the transfer of Xavi Simons. However, the player himself is growing weary of the wait.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is already exhausted by the protracted talks. He has informed Leipzig’s management of his desire to leave and continues to put pressure on the Red Bulls. Simons wants the move to happen as soon as possible.

Notably, Xavi Simons has already missed two training sessions with Leipzig. Additionally, he has removed any mention of being a club player from his Instagram profile.

Chelsea will sign Simons to a contract until 2032, with an option to extend for another year. Transfermarkt values the player at 70 million euros.

Reminder: Inter are weighing the potential impact of signing 27-year-old Christopher Nkunku. Their interest arose after Atalanta refused to sell Ademola Lookman.

