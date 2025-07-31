RU RU ES ES FR FR
Transfer draws near. Xavi Simons agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Another addition to the squad.
Football news Today, 02:08
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea, fresh off their Club World Cup triumph, may not have kicked off preseason preparations yet, but the club’s management continues to bolster the squad.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, Chelsea has reached an agreement on personal terms with Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons. The deal is set to be long-term—he will sign a contract running until 2032, with an option to extend for one more season.

Incidentally, it was also reported earlier that Fabrizio Romano gave his famous 'here we go' for the transfer of Jorrel Hato to the London club. Chelsea will pay €40 million for the defender.

The Blues are set to offer the Spanish full-back a new deal. Chelsea’s management considers Cucurella a key part of their long-term project.

Reminder: Portuguese forward João Félix, at just 25, is set to try his luck at his sixth club, leaving Europe for the first time. Saudi side Al-Nassr has announced the signing of the player from Chelsea.

