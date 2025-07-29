Reward for outstanding play. Chelsea plans to continue partnership with Cucurella

Marc Cucurella delivered an impressive performance last season for Chelsea, and now the club is ready to extend his contract.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to offer the Spanish full-back a new deal. Chelsea’s management sees Cucurella as part of their long-term project. As for Al-Nassr, there are no negotiations taking place between the clubs. The London side is determined to keep the Spaniard in their squad.

Jorrel Hato will become Cucurella’s main backup and a key reinforcement for the central defender position.

It was also reported that Portuguese forward João Félix, by the age of 25, will try his luck at a sixth club, leaving Europe for the first time. Saudi club Al-Nassr has announced the signing of the player from Chelsea.

Reminder: Jorrel Hato and Chelsea have already reached an agreement on personal contract terms. The player has requested that Ajax let him go.