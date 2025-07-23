RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato

Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato

The new player is getting closer to joining the London club.
Football news Today, 15:41
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato Getty Images

Chelsea continue to make waves in the transfer market this off-season, making significant progress in talks with the Ajax player.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Jorrel Hato and Chelsea have already agreed on personal contract terms. The player has asked Ajax to let him leave, as has the coach, who is also set on departing the club.

It's also reported that negotiations between the clubs have reached the final stage, with the transfer fee being discussed at around 40 million euros.

Earlier, it was reported that Chelsea offered 45 million euros, while the Amsterdam club are hoping to receive a higher sum. Talks are ongoing, and, according to sources, the transfer could be finalized in the coming days.

Reminder: Last season, Hato played 50 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his market value is estimated at 35 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Milsami Orhei
0
90’
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK 24 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj 24 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:45 De La Cruz Fires Back at Flamengo Doctor: “Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What You Can’t Do” Football news Today, 16:41 Boca Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina with Pressure to Bounce Back Football news Today, 16:21 Palacios Pushes Back After Boca Snub: “Why So Much Hostility?” Football news Today, 16:14 Flamengo aims to hijack Emerson from Besiktas. What's happening? Football news Today, 15:41 Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato Football news Today, 14:54 Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach takes charge – Young Africans announce new head coach Football news Today, 14:32 Official: Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool Motorsport News Today, 14:02 No transfer on the horizon. Toto Wolff denies rumors about Verstappen joining Mercedes Football news Today, 13:38 Marcus Rashford gives first comments after moving to Barcelona Football news Today, 13:16 QPR officially unveil young South African footballer
Sport Predictions
Football 24 july 2025 Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football 24 july 2025 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores