Transfer edging closer. Chelsea agree personal terms with Hato

Chelsea continue to make waves in the transfer market this off-season, making significant progress in talks with the Ajax player.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Jorrel Hato and Chelsea have already agreed on personal contract terms. The player has asked Ajax to let him leave, as has the coach, who is also set on departing the club.

It's also reported that negotiations between the clubs have reached the final stage, with the transfer fee being discussed at around 40 million euros.

Earlier, it was reported that Chelsea offered 45 million euros, while the Amsterdam club are hoping to receive a higher sum. Talks are ongoing, and, according to sources, the transfer could be finalized in the coming days.

Reminder: Last season, Hato played 50 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his market value is estimated at 35 million euros.