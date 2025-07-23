A major transfer is looming! Chelsea have made an official offer for Jorrel Hato

Chelsea remain active in the transfer market.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, London side Chelsea have officially entered negotiations with Ajax regarding the transfer of 19-year-old left-back Jorrel Hato.

The player himself has already given personal approval to join Chelsea, and both parties are now working on the terms of his personal contract. The main stumbling block at this stage is Ajax, who are still refusing to lower their price tag for the young prodigy.

It is reported that Chelsea have offered €45 million, while the Amsterdam giants are demanding more. Negotiations are ongoing, and according to sources, the transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Last season, Hato made 50 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists. He is currently under contract with Ajax until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €35 million according to Transfermarkt.

