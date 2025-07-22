Ex-Chelsea winger believes Palmer is on the verge of being compared to Ronaldo and Messi

In the past season, Chelsea's talisman Cole Palmer failed to replicate his prolific scoring stats from the 2023/2024 campaign, which led many pundits to question whether he could maintain his form consistently. Still, he remains in contention for comparisons with football's biggest names.

Details: Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin stated that to be likened to legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, that level must be proven year after year—but right now, Palmer is as close as ever to earning a place in that elite pantheon.