Ex-Chelsea midfielder believes Delap didn’t expect competition from Pedro
Even before the start of the Club World Cup, Chelsea signed Liam Delap from Ipswich. Soon after, the Blues brought in another striker—João Pedro from Brighton. Former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris believes this was a surprising move.
Details: Morris suggested that when Delap made the switch to Stamford Bridge, he definitely didn’t anticipate the club signing another forward so soon, but that's just how football works.
Quote: “You can spin it any way you like, saying competition is needed. But when Liam signed for Chelsea, I’m sure he didn’t expect the club to bring in another striker just a month later. That’s part of football.
Especially at a big club—everything can change week to week. I think signing Delap for that kind of money is a great deal. He showed his potential even playing for a struggling side.”