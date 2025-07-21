He said "yes"! Renato Veiga agrees to join Atlético Madrid

The final details of the transfer are now being discussed.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 21-year-old Chelsea and Portugal national team centre-back Renato Veiga has given his personal approval to a move to Atlético Madrid.

There are no more obstacles between Los Colchoneros and Veiga, except for Chelsea themselves, who insist that the Madrid club must pay €40 million for the player.

At the moment, Atlético are trying to negotiate a discount, but it seems Veiga's move to La Liga is only a matter of time.

Over the past six months, the young defender played on loan at Juventus, making 15 appearances for the Bianconeri and registering one assist.

The market value of the young Portuguese is estimated at €25 million by Transfermarkt, and his current contract with Chelsea runs until 2031.

