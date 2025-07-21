Manchester United and Chelsea could swap players. Who's involved?

Chelsea may pull off a swap deal with Manchester United: a winger could be heading to London, while a striker might be on his way to Manchester.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United values their winger Alejandro Garnacho at £70 million. This figure is slightly below Chelsea's valuation of Nicolas Jackson. A potential exchange between the clubs is very much on the cards.

Earlier reports indicated that Jackson has caught the interest of Manchester United, with the Red Devils actively searching for a striker. So far, however, no negotiations have taken place between the parties.

Reminder: London club Chelsea has decided to put 30-year-old winger Raheem Sterling on the transfer list, as he no longer features in head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans. Despite his contract running until 2027, the club is open to any offers for the player.