Not part of the plans. Chelsea puts Raheem Sterling up for transfer

London's Chelsea has decided to put 30-year-old winger Raheem Sterling on the transfer list, as he is no longer part of head coach Enzo Maresca's plans.

Despite having a contract that runs until 2027, the club is open to any offers for the player, reports The Sun. Two possible exit scenarios are being considered: either a potential buyer buys out Sterling's contract, or Chelsea pays the player compensation for early termination of the agreement.

Recall that last season the Englishman spent on loan at Arsenal in London, where he played 28 matches, scored one goal, and provided five assists.