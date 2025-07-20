Sancho agrees contract with Juventus. How much will Manchester United get?

Jadon Sancho is on the verge of a permanent departure from Manchester United. According to Italian outlet Sportmediaset, the 25-year-old winger has reached a full agreement with Juventus.

Reports indicate that the Englishman will earn €6 million per year under the terms of a four-year contract. The expected transfer fee is £15 million, potentially rising to £21.6 million with bonuses included.

Fans of the Red Devils have greeted the possible sale with surprise—after all, the club once paid £73 million for Sancho and his weekly salary exceeded £300,000. The deal between the clubs is expected to be finalized as early as next week.