Sancho agrees contract with Juventus. How much will Manchester United get?
"Red Devils" take a financial hit
Football news Today, 11:00Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/ortasahahaber
Jadon Sancho is on the verge of a permanent departure from Manchester United. According to Italian outlet Sportmediaset, the 25-year-old winger has reached a full agreement with Juventus.
Reports indicate that the Englishman will earn €6 million per year under the terms of a four-year contract. The expected transfer fee is £15 million, potentially rising to £21.6 million with bonuses included.
Fans of the Red Devils have greeted the possible sale with surprise—after all, the club once paid £73 million for Sancho and his weekly salary exceeded £300,000. The deal between the clubs is expected to be finalized as early as next week.
Barracas Central 0 - 2 Independiente Rivadavia Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBarracas CentralIndependiente Rivadavia82’
0
2
Newell's Old Boys - : - Banfield Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaNewell's Old BoysBanfield15:45
-
-
Tigre - : - Argentinos Juniors Today, 15:45 Liga Profesional ArgentinaTigreArgentinos Juniors15:45
-
-
Belgrano - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaBelgranoRacing Club18:00
-
-
Independiente - : - Talleres Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaIndependienteTalleres20:00
-
-
Estudiantes - : - Huracan 21 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaEstudiantesHuracan18:00
-
-
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDefensa y JusticiaAldosivi20:15
-
-
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra 21 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaSan Martin San JuanDeportivo Riestra20:15
-
-
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKuPSKairat Almaty11:00
-
-
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions LeagueFC NoahFerencvaros12:00
-
-
