Awaiting the transfer. Mbeumo arrives at Manchester United training base

Manchester United is on the verge of completing its second summer signing.

Details: Cameroonian striker Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford has already arrived at United’s Carrington training base, where he is set to undergo his medical and sign a contract with his new club in the coming hours.

talkSPORT has even published the first photo of Mbeumo at the Red Devils’ facility.

Bryan Mbeumo has arrived at Carrington!



His potential £71million transfer from Brentford to Man United has been completed now, and all that awaits is official confirmation.



How many goals will he score for the Red Devils this season?

Manchester United will pay €70 million for Mbeumo’s transfer.

Rúben Amorim’s first signing this summer was Matheus Cunha, who arrived from Wolverhampton.

Reminder: Earlier today, reports emerged that United are trying to hijack Arsenal’s move for Sporting and Primeira Liga top scorer Viktor Gyökeres.