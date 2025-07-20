Reunion with Amorim! Manchester United close to hijacking Gyökeres from Arsenal

Sporting's top scorer Viktor Gyökeres is one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market. And now, there’s a fresh twist in the story of his potential exit from the club.

Details: According to SIC Notícias, Manchester United are making a serious push to snatch Gyökeres away from Arsenal.

United have already submitted an offer to Sporting worth £63 million plus bonuses. The Swedish striker himself is open to a move to Manchester United, where he could reunite with Rúben Amorim.

However, Arsenal still remain the favourites in the race for the Primeira Liga’s leading goal scorer.

In 102 appearances for Sporting, the 27-year-old forward has netted 97 goals.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Gyökeres' former club Coventry will also profit from the striker's transfer from Sporting.