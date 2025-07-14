Coventry set to profit from Gyökeres sale by Sporting. How much money are we talking about?

In the summer of 2023, Coventry striker Viktor Gyökeres made the move to Sporting. Two years later, he's already being targeted by top clubs, and his former team could still cash in on the growing interest.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Coventry retained a 10% share of the profit from any transfer fee above the £21 million that Sporting paid for him. Initially, the percentage stood at 15%, but last year the Championship club sold 5% of their stake for an undisclosed amount.

If a deal for Gyökeres between Sporting and Arsenal reaches £64 million, some quick math shows that the Lisbon club's profit would be £43 million, meaning Coventry would receive £4.3 million. Brighton, who owned the Swedish striker before his move to Coventry, will also get a small percentage of the fee.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Gyökeres was frustrated with Sporting's stance on his sale and refused to return for the team's pre-season training.